Pacitti Group Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $15.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.07. 1,908,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,517. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

