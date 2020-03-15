Pacitti Group Inc. Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 497,487 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,564,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 432,569 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

