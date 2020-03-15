Pacitti Group Inc. Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $35.45. 1,806,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,424. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

