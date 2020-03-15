Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03.

PRTY stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.