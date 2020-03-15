Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 55,973 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1,468.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,973 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,117,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,277. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.