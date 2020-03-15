Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 9,414 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $20.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

