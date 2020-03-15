Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

STT stock traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,495. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

