Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.62. 1,016,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

