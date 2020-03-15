Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1,861.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,308 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 335,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 83,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,801,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.