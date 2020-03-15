Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 19,056 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,051,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,967,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $15.01 on Friday, reaching $180.07. 1,908,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.45 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

