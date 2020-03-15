Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,589. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

