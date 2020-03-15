Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 145.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 45.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,469. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

