Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

EBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE EBR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 1,338,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

