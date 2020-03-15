Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.68.

NYSE:SHW traded up $16.69 on Friday, reaching $499.33. 1,424,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $417.49 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.