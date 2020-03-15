Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tesla by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tesla by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $13.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,460,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,722,424. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.30 and its 200-day moving average is $426.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.82.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

