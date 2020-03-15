Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $55.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $621.09. 1,081,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,763. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $436.30 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit