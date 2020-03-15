Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $55.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $621.09. 1,081,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,763. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $436.30 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

