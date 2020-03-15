Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.78 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,451,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,218,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,250 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

