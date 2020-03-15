Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 453.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $77,056,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 828,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,417,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $74.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

