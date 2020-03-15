Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,236,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,302,000 after acquiring an additional 616,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. 16,769,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,455. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

