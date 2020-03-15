Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,059. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $131.97 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

