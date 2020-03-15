Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 7,704 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW traded up $16.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.45. 2,994,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

