Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,080,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,149,000 after purchasing an additional 180,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,197 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $20.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.85. 480,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,604. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $147.10 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

