Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,358,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,104. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

