Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,025. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.