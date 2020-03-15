Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 10,936 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.31. 1,806,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,144. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

