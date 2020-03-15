Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 29,434 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,434 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $9.92 on Friday, reaching $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $215.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average is $191.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.