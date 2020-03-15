Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 54,807 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54,807 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $13.36 on Friday, hitting $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $189.77. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $129.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.65.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

