Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,712 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Landstar System worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Shares of LSTR traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 619,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

