Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,809,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,480,633. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

