Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,021 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Best Buy by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after buying an additional 345,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 543,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,681,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,238. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

