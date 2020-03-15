Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $19.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,391. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $173.14 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.