Regis (NYSE:RGS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Regis (NYSE:RGS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $109.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of RGS opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Regis has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts predict that Regis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Regis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

