RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,383,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 645,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,361. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,526 shares of company stock worth $5,615,855. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

