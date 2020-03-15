RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROLL. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.86. 195,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

