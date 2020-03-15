RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. 4,145,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,964. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

