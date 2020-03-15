RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,706 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Meritor worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $14,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 232,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 19,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 1,405,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

