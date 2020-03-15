RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omnicell worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,568. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $8.98 on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.