RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE SF traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.