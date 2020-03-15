RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

GTLS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,331. The company has a market cap of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

