RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

IDEX stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.85. 1,173,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $121.96 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

