RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 53,859,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,071,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.