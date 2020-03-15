RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of First Foundation worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Foundation by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Foundation by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 290,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,778. The company has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.98. First Foundation Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,656 shares of company stock worth $37,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.