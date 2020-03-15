RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,382 Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Digimarc worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 151,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 722,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 194,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

DMRC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 337,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.47. Digimarc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 142.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

