RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 736,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

