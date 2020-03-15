RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,166. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

