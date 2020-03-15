RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 595,642 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after acquiring an additional 460,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $13.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,170,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

