RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 113,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $13.17 on Friday, hitting $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,011. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.02 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

