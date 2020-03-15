RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 8,821 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

NYSE CSL traded up $12.88 on Friday, hitting $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,248. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

