RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

ARE stock traded up $11.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.45 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.