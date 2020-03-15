Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SVRA stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Savara has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.76.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

